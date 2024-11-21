News & Insights

Lorne Park Capital Celebrated for Corporate Culture

November 21, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Lorne Park Capital (TSE:LPC) has released an update.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. has been recognized for its outstanding corporate culture, emphasizing inclusivity and innovation through its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. This accolade highlights their commitment to fostering a supportive, high-performance work environment that inspires employee collaboration and growth.

