L’Oreal’s Q3 sales well below expectations, says Jefferies

October 22, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

L’Oreal’s (LRLCY) Q3 sales were well below expectations, with 3.4% like-for-like sales vs. the 6% consensus, Jefferies tells investors in a research note. The analyst adds that the Derma unit missed by 10 percentage points, while the Consumer products was also weaker than expected, North Asia continued to disappointed, and Mainland China was down high single digits. The firm, which made no change to its Hold rating or EUR 365 price target sees further downward revisions to FY24 like-for-like consensus expectations.

