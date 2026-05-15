Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Vertiv Holdings (VRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $335.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $434.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of $370.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,498MM, a decrease of 40.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an decrease of 271 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.42%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 357,387K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 24,858K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,927K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,880K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares , representing an increase of 35.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 140.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,231K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,727K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,861K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,730K shares , representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 75.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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