Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Corpay (CPAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.30% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corpay is $395.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.30% from its latest reported closing price of $343.13 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Corpay is 4,968MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corpay. This is an decrease of 497 owner(s) or 41.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAY is 0.22%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 72,463K shares. The put/call ratio of CPAY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,345K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,821K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 89.13% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,427K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,992K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 2,421K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares , representing an increase of 24.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 45.10% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.