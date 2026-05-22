Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of American Express (AXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.56% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Express is $367.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $275.64 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.56% from its latest reported closing price of $309.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Express is 67,924MM, a decrease of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,935 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an decrease of 890 owner(s) or 23.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.38%, an increase of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 627,595K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 22.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 33,010K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,408K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,033K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 91.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,166K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,708K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,250K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,023K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 16.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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