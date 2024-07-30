Looking At Viking Therapeutics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $110,037 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $918,292.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $70.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $28.2 $28.0 $28.0 $35.00 $140.0K 1.8K 151 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.3 $27.3 $27.8 $35.00 $139.0K 1.8K 101 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.0 $27.4 $27.78 $35.00 $138.9K 1.8K 251 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.0 $27.4 $27.77 $35.00 $138.8K 1.8K 201 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $17.0 $15.8 $16.43 $55.00 $82.1K 288 50

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,690,111, the VKTX's price is down by -4.0%, now at $58.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Viking Therapeutics

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.0.

An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $118. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

