Looking At Texas Instruments's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 841.0 with a total volume of 1,424.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.05 $13.0 $13.05 $210.00 $63.9K 977 2 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.9 $3.5 $3.65 $202.50 $36.5K 201 212 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $210.00 $31.2K 1.8K 258 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.85 $7.6 $7.8 $210.00 $31.2K 1.8K 137 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.9 $7.6 $7.75 $210.00 $31.0K 1.8K 137

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status With a volume of 354,836, the price of TXN is down -1.05% at $202.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $200.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

