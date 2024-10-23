Looking At SolarEdge Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SEDG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 15 options transactions for SolarEdge Technologies. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 20% being bullish and 73% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 14 are puts, valued at $756,074, and there was a single call, worth $56,250.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $95.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SolarEdge Technologies stands at 749.0, with a total volume reaching 4,969.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SolarEdge Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.73 $1.61 $1.73 $10.00 $86.5K 95 506 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.2 $6.2 $15.00 $83.7K 547 158 SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $79.55 $79.25 $79.4 $95.00 $79.4K 375 20 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $78.8 $77.2 $78.8 $95.00 $78.8K 375 0 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.6 $34.4 $34.46 $50.00 $75.8K 853 22

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies With a trading volume of 6,242,650, the price of SEDG is down by -13.48%, reaching $15.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $19. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

