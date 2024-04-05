Looking for the Next Rocket Lab?

By ProcureAM Research

Most investors hear about a space company right around the time everyone else does. The press cycle catches up, the analysts initiate coverage, and your buddy at the gym suddenly has opinions about satellite constellations.

The Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO) tracks an index built to include pure-play space companies earlier than that. On June 16th, 2026, the VettaFi Space Index℠ completed its latest reconstitution and added a fresh batch of names. You may not have heard of these companies yet but give them a couple of years.

The pattern

Rocket Lab* now makes up 5.03% of the Procure Space ETF®, as of June 19th, 2026. AST SpaceMobile* accounts for 4.91%, Intuitive Machines* is 2.20%, and Redwire* is 1.86%. Each company was in UFO years before they made it onto most investors’ radar.

That is not the fund manager getting lucky four times. It is the methodology doing its job.

How a pure-play index filters stocks

While aerospace funds may include firms that have space exposure through government contracts and missiles, it’s often just a small part of their business.

UFO uses a different strategy. The VettaFi Space Index℠ defines the space category and which companies qualify. The index requires constituents to derive a meaningful share of revenue from space. Roughly 80% of the index consists of companies where space IS the business. The other 20% of firms have diversified exposure with real space ties. The result: when a pure-play company goes public or grows into the liquidity thresholds, the index picks it up.

Five new constituents worth a look (from the June 16 reconstitution):

York Space Systems * (YSS), 2.24%. Manufactures satellites at scale for government and commercial missions.

* (YSS), 2.24%. Manufactures satellites at scale for government and commercial missions. Hawkeye 360 * (HAWK), 1.30%. Operates a constellation of satellites that maps radio-frequency activity worldwide for defense, intelligence, and commercial use.

* (HAWK), 1.30%. Operates a constellation of satellites that maps radio-frequency activity worldwide for defense, intelligence, and commercial use. Filtronic PLC * (FTC LN), 0.61%. UK manufacturer of high-performance RF components used in satellite ground stations and space payloads.

* (FTC LN), 0.61%. UK manufacturer of high-performance RF components used in satellite ground stations and space payloads. OHB SE * (OHB GR), 0.40%. European space firm that builds satellites for ESA, develops launch components, implements space systems, and processes satellite data.

* (OHB GR), 0.40%. European space firm that builds satellites for ESA, develops launch components, implements space systems, and processes satellite data. Frequency Electronics* (FEIM), 0.26%. Offers precision timing and frequency control hardware used in satellite, navigation, and defense systems.

Each company cleared the same pure-play threshold that brought Rocket Lab into the index years ago. That is the methodology working as designed.

The bigger picture

The space economy hit a record $613 billion in 2024,¹ with private investment crossing $45 billion in 2025.² Aranca projects the sector to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035.³ A lot of that growth will arrive as new public companies.

The space economy is too big to predict and too important to miss. UFO is built for that challenge.

See the full lineup of Procure Space ETF® constituents at procureetfs.com/ufo.

¹ Space Foundation, Space Report Q2 2025

² Space IQ, 2026

³ Aranca, July 2025

Important Information

The VettaFi Space Index℠ is a modified capitalization-weighted, free float- and space revenue percentage-adjusted equity index designed to serve as an equity benchmark for a globally traded portfolio of companies that are engaged in space-related business. It is not possible to invest in an index.

*As of June 17, 2026, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was a 4.91% holding, Filtronic PLC (FTC LN) was a 0.61% holding, Frequency Electronics (FEIM) was a 0.26% holding, Hawkeye 360 (HAWK) was a 1.30% holding, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) was a 2.20% holding, OHB SE (OHB GR) was a 0.40% holding, Redwire Corp (RDW) was a 1.86%, Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) was a 5.03% holding, York Space Systems (YSS) was a 2.24% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds’ principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.