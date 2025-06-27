Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $115,980 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $3,226,422.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $350.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.35 $22.0 $22.0 $270.00 $616.0K 1.5K 282 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.45 $22.0 $22.0 $270.00 $440.0K 1.5K 482 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.75 $17.75 $17.75 $270.00 $372.7K 2.7K 213 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.75 $10.7 $10.7 $280.00 $208.6K 7.7K 610 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.7 $46.7 $46.7 $250.00 $186.8K 3.0K 40

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

Currently trading with a volume of 2,696,750, the JPM's price is down by -1.25%, now at $285.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $288.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

