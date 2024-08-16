Looking At On Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on On Holding. Our analysis of options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $134,710, and 10 were calls, valued at $535,431.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $55.0 for On Holding during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of On Holding stands at 5683.71, with a total volume reaching 3,675.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in On Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

On Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.85 $11.4 $11.4 $30.00 $68.4K 1.7K 140 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.55 $15.55 $55.00 $66.8K 17 43 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $5.25 $6.4 $50.00 $64.1K 25.3K 725 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $40.00 $59.6K 6.2K 725 ONON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.65 $6.65 $50.00 $55.8K 25.3K 392

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with On Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of On Holding With a trading volume of 1,541,900, the price of ONON is down by -1.5%, reaching $42.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 88 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About On Holding

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.8.

An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $46. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $47. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $47. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on On Holding with a target price of $44. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for On Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

