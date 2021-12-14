Looking for Dimensional Funds? Here're Our Top 3 Picks

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices across several countries, including the United States.

Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2021, it had nearly $653 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 40 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX, DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 DFGPX and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund seeks capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 aims to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Tax-Managed Value Portfolio achieves its objective by investing a significant part of its assets in the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series of DFA Investment Trust Company. DFGPX invests the majority of its assets in securities of American companies.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio Class R2 has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. DFGPX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies based on its social issue screens. The fund managers emphasized small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.1%. As of the end of October 2021, DFUEX held 2,323 issues, with 5.18% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

