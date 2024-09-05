Looking At Datadog's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $437,578, and 5 are calls, amounting to $314,217.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $155.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Datadog's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Datadog's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.09 $0.67 $0.78 $95.00 $339.4K 3 4.2K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.9 $11.65 $11.78 $110.00 $180.7K 458 195 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.05 $1.03 $1.05 $95.00 $68.3K 820 657 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $155.00 $44.5K 278 46 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.24 $110.00 $32.5K 458 39

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Datadog Trading volume stands at 1,441,439, with DDOG's price up by 1.42%, positioned at $110.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $142.2.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $151. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Datadog with a target price of $125. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

