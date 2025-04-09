Looking At Constellation Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $144,720, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,001,790.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $280.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 233.12 with a total volume of 829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.4 $7.8 $8.4 $260.00 $426.7K 233 0 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $69.9 $68.2 $68.91 $130.00 $137.8K 20 20 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.0 $17.6 $19.2 $230.00 $109.4K 616 0 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.2 $17.9 $19.2 $230.00 $96.0K 616 196 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $13.0 $14.45 $280.00 $72.2K 660 0

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,001,034, the price of CEG is up by 1.4%, reaching $187.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $271.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $311. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $232.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CEG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

