Looking At Carnival's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $123,686, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,266,723.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $30.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 7897.0 with a total volume of 21,485.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.69 $0.67 $0.67 $20.00 $335.0K 15.6K 5.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.0 $2.99 $3.0 $16.00 $299.7K 1.0K 1.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.3 $7.45 $25.00 $123.6K 701 167 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.55 $11.4 $11.5 $7.50 $115.0K 5.0K 100 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.71 $15.00 $74.2K 2.1K 204

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carnival, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Carnival With a trading volume of 25,781,477, the price of CCL is up by 2.18%, reaching $18.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. Expert Opinions on Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

