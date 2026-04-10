Looking Abroad Again? Global ETFs to Diversify Beyond U.S. Markets

News of Washington and Tehran agreeing to a temporary truce earlier in the week sparked a broad global relief rally, providing an additional tailwind for global funds, which were already witnessing rising inflows on expectations of de-escalation.

According to LSEG Lipper data, as quoted on Reuters, investors poured a net $15.02 billion into global equity funds between March 26 and April 1, marking a second consecutive week of inflows. This follows a robust $40.14 billion in inflows recorded in the prior week, underscoring sustained investor interest in global markets.

The S&P World Index, which tracks the performance of stocks from 24 developed economies, has gained 0.74% year to date and 5% in April so far, outperforming the S&P 500 over both periods and highlighting that broadening exposure to global equities may be a compelling strategy.

However, the optimism surrounding the ceasefire remains fragile. The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz remains a key source of uncertainty, underscoring lingering risks to theglobal market Even amid the ambiguity surrounding the ceasefire agreement, the case for investors to diversify away from U.S. assets and seek broader global exposure remains firmly intact.

Risk Narrative in the U.S. Markets Isn’t Over

Even if the ceasefire holds and diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran prove successful, leading to a lasting resolution of the Middle East conflict, it does not eliminate broader sources of uncertainty in the U.S. market.

Beyond the immediate conflict, its aftereffects are likely to linger, most notably through oil-driven inflation, a more fragile and complex geopolitical landscape, and rising federal debt levels. These factors continue to shape a challenging macro backdrop for investors.

Moreover, risks to the U.S. economy extend beyond conflict-related concerns. As Jamie Dimon recently noted, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, while the U.S. economy remains resilient, it is still exposed to pressures from an emerging credit cycle, ongoing trade negotiations and persistent uncertainties. He also cautioned that reduced fragility does not preclude the possibility of a tipping point.

Taken together, the easing of geopolitical tensions may offer short-term relief, but underlying vulnerabilities suggest that market risks are far from fully resolved. Taken together, this backdrop could encourage investors to look beyond domestic markets and increase exposure to global assets as a means of diversification.

Weak Dollar Backs Global Diversification

A weakening U.S. dollar is also boosting interest in global equity funds. Volatility in the world’s biggest economy, coupled with improving risk sentiment on hopes of a ceasefire, can dampen investor appetite for U.S. assets, putting downward pressure on the U.S. dollar. As capital flows gradually shift away from the United States, demand for the greenback softens, leading to a potential depreciation in its value.

The greenback had strengthened as a key safe-haven asset, benefiting from heightened risk aversion during the Middle East conflict. At the same time, inflation concerns weighed on the bond markets, while gold saw volatile moves, reinforcing the demand for the U.S. dollar. However, following the announcement of a ceasefire, that trend has begun to reverse. The U.S. dollar is now on track for its largest weekly drop since January, as investors unwind safe-haven positions and shift back toward risk assets, according to Reuters.

According to TradingView, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen 1.25% over the past five days and 0.21% over the past month. The index has also recorded an all-time decline of 17.65%.

Global ETFs to Explore

For investors seeking to reduce exposure to U.S. assets, international equity ETFs offer a practical solution. With ETFs offering diversification and tax efficiency, adding international equity ETFs can provide additional benefits of broadening geographical exposure and strengthening overall diversification. Investing in international equity ETFs could also boost risk-adjusted returns.

Below, we highlight a few ETFs that can help investors broaden global diversification.

Investors can consider Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund VEU, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF DFAI, Avantis International Equity ETF AVDE, Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF FNDF and Schwab International Equity ETF SCHF.

International Dividend ETFs

Investors can also consider global dividend-focused funds. Dividend-paying securities serve as primary sources of reliable income for investors, particularly during periods of equity market volatility. Companies offering dividends often act as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Investors can consider WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund IHDG and iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV, with dividend yields of 1.85% and 4.48%, respectively.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (VEU): ETF Research Reports

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV): ETF Research Reports

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (FNDF): ETF Research Reports

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE): ETF Research Reports

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.