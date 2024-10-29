A Look at WillScot Mobile Mini's Upcoming Earnings Report

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 10.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WillScot Mobile Mini's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.33 0.52 0.45 EPS Actual 0.39 0.29 0.44 0.46 Price Change % -11.0% -1.0% -3.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of WillScot Mobile Mini's Stock

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini were trading at $39.79 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on WillScot Mobile Mini

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WillScot Mobile Mini.

Analysts have provided WillScot Mobile Mini with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $47.0, suggesting a potential 18.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valmont Industries, MDU Resources Gr and APi Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $370.0, implying a potential 829.88% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for MDU Resources Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, implying a potential 22.09% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for APi Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, indicating a potential 0.3% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Valmont Industries, MDU Resources Gr and APi Gr, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WillScot Holdings Buy 3.87% $327.12M -3.72% Valmont Industries Buy -1.88% $320.28M 5.51% MDU Resources Gr Neutral -3.99% $190.25M 2.02% APi Gr Outperform -2.32% $544M 2.41%

Key Takeaway:

WillScot Mobile Mini ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Financial Milestones: WillScot Mobile Mini's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: WillScot Mobile Mini's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Mobile Mini's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WillScot Mobile Mini's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Mobile Mini's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: WillScot Mobile Mini's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for WillScot Mobile Mini visit their earnings calendar on our site.

