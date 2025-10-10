Look Under The Hood: KLMN Has 10% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (Symbol: KLMN), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.33 per unit.

With KLMN trading at a recent price near $27.63 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.76% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of KLMN's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $226.18/share, the average analyst target is 21.28% higher at $274.32/share. Similarly, YUM has 12.04% upside from the recent share price of $142.69 if the average analyst target price of $159.87/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SYY to reach a target price of $85.93/share, which is 10.11% above the recent price of $78.04. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, YUM, and SYY:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF KLMN $27.63 $30.33 9.76% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $226.18 $274.32 21.28% Yum! Brands Inc YUM $142.69 $159.87 12.04% Sysco Corp SYY $78.04 $85.93 10.11%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

