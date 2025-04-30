A Look at RE/MAX Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect RE/MAX Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits RE/MAX Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 10.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.36 0.35 0.19 EPS Actual 0.30 0.38 0.41 0.20 Price Change % -10.0% -7.000000000000001% 9.0% 8.0%

Market Performance of RE/MAX Hldgs's Stock

Shares of RE/MAX Hldgs were trading at $7.72 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on RE/MAX Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on RE/MAX Hldgs.

RE/MAX Hldgs has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $9.0, the consensus suggests a potential 16.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and RE/MAX Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and RE/MAX Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RE/MAX Holdings Neutral -5.40% $53.81M 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

RE/MAX Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating a decline. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, its return on equity is relatively low compared to others in the group.

Discovering RE/MAX Hldgs: A Closer Look

RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. It recruits and retains agents and sells franchises. The company's operating segments include Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

Breaking Down RE/MAX Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: RE/MAX Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RE/MAX Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RE/MAX Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: RE/MAX Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

To track all earnings releases for RE/MAX Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RMAX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Aug 2024 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2024 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RMAX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.