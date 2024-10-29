A Look Ahead: Weave Communications's Earnings Forecast

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Weave Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from Weave Communications is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 9.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Weave Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.06 EPS Actual 0 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Price Change % 9.0% -21.0% -12.0% 21.0%

Weave Communications Share Price Analysis

Shares of Weave Communications were trading at $13.48 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Weave Communications

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Weave Communications.

The consensus rating for Weave Communications is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $16.0 implies a potential 18.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of E2open Parent Holdings, Pagaya Techs and Yext, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

E2open Parent Holdings is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.5, indicating a potential 74.04% downside. For Pagaya Techs, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $25.22, indicating a potential 87.09% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Yext, with an average 1-year price target of $7.08, indicating a potential 47.48% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for E2open Parent Holdings, Pagaya Techs and Yext, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weave Communications Outperform 21.41% $36.12M -11.94% E2open Parent Holdings Neutral -3.97% $74.64M -2.05% Pagaya Techs Buy 30.65% $96.99M -12.97% Yext Buy -4.59% $75.59M -2.55%

Key Takeaway:

Weave Communications ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Weave Communications is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc is a customer experience and payments software platform tailored for SMB healthcare businesses, that revolutionizes patient interaction from initial contact to billing. It integrates diverse workflows into a unified solution, minimizing manual tasks and maximizing patient engagement. Weave democratizes enterprise-level communication tools, simplifying them for SMBs in a singular platform. Offering varied communication channels, appointment scheduling, payment processing, and more, it enhances practitioner-patient relationships and optimizes practice operations. The company has a singular operating segment and revenue primarily from subscription services.

Financial Insights: Weave Communications

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Weave Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Weave Communications's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weave Communications's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weave Communications's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Weave Communications visit their earnings calendar on our site.

