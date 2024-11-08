A Look Ahead: Nevro's Earnings Forecast

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nevro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.81.

Investors in Nevro are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 44.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Nevro Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nevro were trading at $5.34 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Nevro

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nevro.

Analysts have given Nevro a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $6.0, indicating a potential 12.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Senseonics Holdings, NeuroPace and BrainsWay, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Senseonics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, indicating a potential 62.55% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for NeuroPace, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, indicating a potential 208.99% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for BrainsWay, with an average 1-year price target of $14.83, implying a potential 177.72% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Senseonics Holdings, NeuroPace and BrainsWay, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nevro Neutral -4.27% $67.47M -7.08% Senseonics Holdings Buy 17.91% $298K -207.65% NeuroPace Outperform 16.63% $14.13M -62.03% BrainsWay Buy 27.79% $7.54M 1.41%

Key Takeaway:

Nevro ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Nevro's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nevro

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Nevro's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nevro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nevro's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nevro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Nevro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

