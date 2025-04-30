A Look Ahead: Lumen Technologies's Earnings Forecast

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lumen Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

The announcement from Lumen Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lumen Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 -0.06 0 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.13 -0.13 -0.04 Price Change % -1.0% 19.0% 33.0% 2.0%

Tracking Lumen Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies were trading at $3.57 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 170.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lumen Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lumen Technologies.

The consensus rating for Lumen Technologies is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.25 implies a potential 47.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Iridium Communications and Globalstar, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Iridium Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 782.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Globalstar, with an average 1-year price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential 1113.73% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Iridium Communications and Globalstar are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lumen Technologies Neutral -5.35% $1.62B 21.09% Iridium Communications Neutral 5.41% $153.22M 5.55% Globalstar Buy 16.73% $39.20M -14.05%

Key Takeaway:

Lumen Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lumen Technologies Better

With 450,000 route miles of fiber, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States' largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. Its merger with Level 3 in 2017 and divestiture of much of its incumbent local exchange carrier, or ILEC, business in 2022 have shifted the company's operations away from its legacy consumer business and toward enterprises (now about 75% of revenue). Lumen offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and internet service. On the consumer side, Lumen provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has 4.5 million broadband customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lumen Technologies

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lumen Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumen Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumen Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lumen Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 39.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Lumen Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LUMN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LUMN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.