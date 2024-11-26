Longtime SIE exec Shuhei Yoshida to leave company January 15, 2025

Longtime Sony (SONY) Interactive Entertainment executive Shuhei Yoshida, who served as president of SIE Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019, said he is leaving the company on January 15, 2025. “I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation,” he said in a blog post. “And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on. You know, the company’s been doing great. I love PS5, I love the games that are coming out on this platform. And we have new generations of management who I respect and admire. And I’m so excited for the future of PlayStation. So you know, PlayStation is in really good hands. I thought, okay, this is my time.”

