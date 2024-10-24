News & Insights

London Security Declares £9.8 Million Interim Dividend

October 24, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

London Security (GB:LSC) has released an update.

London Security PLC has declared an interim dividend of 80 pence per ordinary share, totaling approximately £9.8 million. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders on November 29, 2024, with the shares going ex-dividend on October 31, 2024. This announcement is now public following its release via a Regulatory Information Service.

