Logistic Properties of the Americas authorizes 12-month $10M share repurchase

Logistic Properties of the Americas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a 12-month share repurchase program o buy back up to $10M of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares, effective November 22 . Under this program, LPA may repurchase its shares from time to time, based on equity market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, under a 10b5-1 plan or similar trading arrangement. The Company intends to fund any repurchase of its shares using cash from operations. Any repurchased shares will be held in LPA’s treasury. Esteban Saldarriaga, Chief Executive Office of LPA, said, “Our decision to initiate this share repurchase program underscores our confidence in the strength of our business and our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders. By repurchasing shares, we aim to address the current market dislocation in our stock and highlight the intrinsic value of our extensively dollar-denominated real assets and platform, supported by creditworthy multinational customers.”

