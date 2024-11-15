Logista Integral Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Integral has announced the resignation of María Echenique from its Board of Directors, making way for the appointment of Cristina Ruiz Ortega as an independent director. Ruiz brings extensive experience from her roles at SAICA Group, Proeduca, and previously at Banco Santander and Indra Sistemas. Additionally, Ainhoa Anuncibay Abad has been named Deputy Secretary of the Board in a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership.

