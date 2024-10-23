Logista Holdings Extends Share Repurchase Program

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings has announced an extension of its Share Repurchase Program, allowing for the acquisition of up to 110,000 additional shares, representing 0.08% of its share capital. This move is part of the company’s strategy to support its long-term variable Remuneration Plan. The program will continue until October 1, 2025, or until the specified share or monetary limit is reached.

