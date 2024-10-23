News & Insights

Stocks

Logista Holdings Extends Share Repurchase Program

October 23, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings has announced an extension of its Share Repurchase Program, allowing for the acquisition of up to 110,000 additional shares, representing 0.08% of its share capital. This move is part of the company’s strategy to support its long-term variable Remuneration Plan. The program will continue until October 1, 2025, or until the specified share or monetary limit is reached.

For further insights into ES:LOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.