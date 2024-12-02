Logan Property Extends Offshore Debt Restructuring Deadline

Logan Property Holdings Co (HK:3380) has released an update.
Logan Group Company Limited has announced an extension of the deadline for its offshore debt restructuring negotiations to December 9, 2024. This extension provides additional time for the company and its creditors to finalize their agreement. Investors will be watching closely as these developments could impact Logan Group’s financial stability and market performance.
