Logan Energy Reports Record Production and Financial Growth

November 13, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Logan Energy Corp (TSE:LGN) has released an update.

Logan Energy Corp. has reported a significant increase in production and financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, achieving record production levels and a notable rise in adjusted funds flow. The company has also taken steps to enhance its financial position through a successful equity financing and the establishment of new credit facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

