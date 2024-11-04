News & Insights

Loews Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

November 04, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Loews ( (L) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Loews presented to its investors.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company involved in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries, known for its broad business spectrum and robust investment strategy.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Loews Corporation announced a net income of $401 million, marking a significant increase from the $253 million reported in the same period last year. This substantial growth was driven by improved performance across its subsidiaries, particularly CNA Financial and Boardwalk Pipelines, despite challenges faced by Loews Hotels.

Key financial highlights include CNA Financial’s increased net income due to higher investment returns, Boardwalk Pipelines’ boosted earnings from better re-contracting rates and new projects, and a notable rise in corporate investment income. However, Loews Hotels experienced a downturn primarily due to an impairment charge and increased expenses associated with new property openings. Overall, the company’s book value per share, excluding AOCI, rose to $87.22, reflecting strong operational results.

Looking ahead, Loews Corporation appears well-positioned for continued growth, supported by favorable industry conditions for its subsidiaries and a solid financial foundation. The management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic investments and operational efficiency to navigate future market dynamics.

