Lodestar Minerals Reports Coolgardie West Drilling Results

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited announced that aircore drilling at its Coolgardie West Project has returned no significant results, despite testing two main gold soil anomalies. The drilling encountered weathered volcanic rocks and granite, but failed to find any notable gold deposits. Lodestar remains active in exploring its other Western Australian projects, with interests in base metals and lithium.

