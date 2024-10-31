Lode Resources Secures $4.5M for Australian Projects

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has successfully secured $4.5 million through a placement of 45 million new shares at $0.10 each to fund its strategic projects in Australia. This capital boost will primarily support the acquisition and advancement of the Montezuma Antimony Project in Tasmania, alongside other projects in New South Wales. The move positions Lode to capitalize on high-grade antimony and precious metal opportunities.

