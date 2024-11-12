Lode Gold Highlights Strategic Plans and Exploration

Stratabound Minerals (TSE:LOD) has released an update.

Lode Gold Resources Inc. unveils its strategic initiatives and exploration plans at the 121 Mining Investment event in London, highlighting potential drilling projects in New Brunswick, Yukon, and California. The Company aims to attract potential investors through stakeholder meetings across major European cities. Lode Gold is focused on developing its projects in safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

