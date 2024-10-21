Locksley Resources Uncovers High-Grade Antimony at Mojave

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has reported promising results from its ongoing exploration at the Mojave Project, where rock-chip samples from the Desert Antimony Mine yielded high antimony grades of up to 11.2%. This development, alongside the identification of notable copper mineralization, signals a potentially lucrative future for investors as the company continues to explore mineral potential in the area.

