Lockheed's Unit Secures a Contract for Czech Republic's F-35 Integration

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT Aeronautics business segment recently clinched a $422.2 million contract to provide key services for the integration of Czech Republic into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. This contract entails Lockheed to offer program management, logistics, sustainment and systems engineering services support.



The work related to this deal will be carried out in various undisclosed locations outside and inside the continental United States. The deal is projected to be completed by September 2027. The contract has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

What’s Favoring LMT?

With countries worldwide enhancing their defense capabilities, spending on advanced military arms and ammunition has been rapidly increasing. This also includes fighter jets, which are crucial for air warfare missions. This trend has been benefiting Lockheed, a renowned manufacturer of combat aircraft, in the form of a steady flow of orders from the Pentagon and U.S. allies.



Notably, Lockheed’s F-35 airplane is the most lethal fighter jet, which delivers fifth generation sustainment for mission readiness. Equipped with advanced sensors and communications suites, it boasts the ability to securely connect and share information across every domain, including air, land, sea, space and cyber.



Such remarkable features are likely to have been boosting the demand for this jet. The demand can be further gauged from the fact that Lockheed had delivered 992 F-35 airplanes as of June 30, 2024, since its inception. The latest contract win bears yet another testament to the solid demand that the F-35 jets enjoy in the combat jet market.

Growth Prospects for LMT

Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes, along with rapid technological advancements in combat jets, have led nations to increase their defense spending on combat-proven jets, which constitute an integral part of their defense structure.



This is likely to have prompted Mordor Intelligence to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% for the global fighter aircraft market during the 2024-2029 time period.



Such solid market prospects offer growth opportunities for Lockheed Martin. Notably, its portfolio includes well-established combat jets like the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-21, in addition to the F-35 Lightning II.

Opportunities for LMT’s Peers

Other aerospace companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding global fighter aircraft market are discussed below.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is a leading provider of manned and unmanned air systems. It builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the E-2C Hawkeye 2000, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-5 Tiger Fighter Jet and many more.



Northrop has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.



Embraer ERJ: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of the most advanced aircraft in the combat market, which includes the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the C-390 Millennium military multi-mission aircraft.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 19.1%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 262.8%.



The Boeing Company BA: Its Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft. BA’s product portfolio includes a range of combat-proven aircraft like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8, C-17 Globemaster III, EA-18G and a few more.



Boeing has a long-term earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 20%.

LMT Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of LMT have gained 24.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT’s Zacks Rank

LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.