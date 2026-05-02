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Lockheed Martin Selected To Advance Space-Based Interceptor Program For U.S. Homeland Defense

May 02, 2026 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been chosen by the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop capabilities supporting the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program. This milestone marks significant progress toward fielding core elements of an integrated, layered homeland defense solution, the company said.

The initiative will accelerate the development, testing, and integration of SBI technologies, delivering an early engagement layer designed to expand coverage, enhance survivability, and strengthen deterrence against emerging missile threats.

LMT closed Friday's regular trading at $512.77 down $5.20 or 1.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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