Lockheed Martin sees FY24 segment op. profit $7.475B vs. prior $7.35B-$7.5B view

Sees FY24 share repurchases of roughly $3.7B vs. prior view of about $4B. Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is “well positioned” for growth in 2025 and beyond. Comments taken from Q3earnings conference callpresentation slides.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.