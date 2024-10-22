Lockheed Martin sees FY24 segment op. profit $7.475B vs. prior $7.35B-$7.5B view

Sees FY24 share repurchases of roughly $3.7B vs. prior view of about $4B. Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is “well positioned” for growth in 2025 and beyond. Comments taken from Q3earnings conference callpresentation slides.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LMT:
- Lockheed Martin reports Q3 cash from operations of $2.4B; free cash flow $2.1B
- Lockheed Martin raises FY24 EPS view to~ $26.65 from $26.10-$26.60
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 free cash flow ~$6.2B vs. prior view $6B-$6.3B
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 cash from operations ~$7.95B vs. prior $7.75B-$8.05B
- Lockheed Martin reports Q3 EPS $6.80, consensus $6.50
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.