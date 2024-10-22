Lockheed Martin reports Q3 EPS $6.80, consensus $6.50

Reports Q3 revenue $17.1B, consensus $17.35B. “In the third quarter, we advanced our strategic, operational and financial priorities, as demonstrated by our record backlog of more than $165 billion, 48 F-35 deliveries, increased production on missile programs, and $2.1 billion of free cash flow generation,” said Lockheed Martin (LMT) Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. “As a result of our strong year-to-date results and confidence in our near-term performance, we are raising the outlook for full year 2024 sales, segment operating profit, EPS and free cash flow. Looking forward, we continue to make progress on the three key initiatives of our 21st Century Security(R) strategy of strengthening the resiliency and scalability of our production system, accelerating cutting edge digital and physical technologies into all our mission solutions and our internal operations, and expanding international partnerships to broaden our production capacity and drive more international sales. We are making substantial investments in these areas, while continuing to focus on our fundamental financial objective of driving free cash flow per share growth to generate returns for shareholders. Given our confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on these objectives, our Board has also approved a five percent increase in our quarterly dividend, the 22nd consecutive year of increases.”

