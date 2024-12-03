Lockheed Martin names Kevin O’Connor as new general counsel

The board of directors at Lockheed Martin (LMT) named Kevin O’Connor as the corporation’s new senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Effective Jan. 13, O’Connor will succeed Maryanne Lavan, who plans to retire. O’Connor most recently served as senior vice president and chief legal officer for Carrier (CARR).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LMT:
- Lockheed Martin awarded $579M Missile Defense Agency contract modification
- Lockheed Martin awarded $129.69M Army contract
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Wins $1 Billion Contract from U.S. Navy
- Lockheed Martin awarded $869.95M Navy contract
- Lockheed Martin awarded $139.02M Army contract modification
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.