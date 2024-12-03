Lockheed Martin names Kevin O’Connor as new general counsel

The board of directors at Lockheed Martin (LMT) named Kevin O’Connor as the corporation’s new senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Effective Jan. 13, O’Connor will succeed Maryanne Lavan, who plans to retire. O’Connor most recently served as senior vice president and chief legal officer for Carrier (CARR).

