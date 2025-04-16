Lockheed Martin (LMT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $477.08, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 0.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2025. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.76 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $27.21 per share and a revenue of $74.18 billion, signifying shifts of -4.43% and +4.41%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.04% downward. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.31.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

