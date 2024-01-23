News & Insights

Lockheed Martin Expects Full-year 2024 Earnings To Decline

January 23, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), an aerospace and defense major, on Tuesday imitated guidance for the full year 2024.

For the full year 2024, the company expects to report net income per share of $25.65 to $26.35.

For the full year 2023, LMT reported income per share of $27.55.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post income per share of $26.62, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2024, Lockheed Martin expects sales of $68.500 billion to $70 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $68.65 billion.

For the full year 2023, LMT registered sales of $67.571 billion.

LMT was trading up by 0.34 percent at $460.30 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

