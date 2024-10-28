Locality Planning Energy Projects Positive Fiscal Outlook

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: LPE) has reported a promising financial outlook for FY2025, expecting to remain cash flow positive and achieve a net profit between $3 million and $3.5 million. The company received a significant $29.3 million Cost-of-Living Rebate from the government, aiding its financial growth. LPE’s strategic plans towards 2030 aim to enhance core operations, drive revenue growth, and position the company as an industry leader.

