Loar Holdings Reports Record Q2 Sales

Loar Holdings(NYSE:LOAR) reported Q2 2025 results on August 13, 2025, highlighting record sales of $123 million, up 13% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA increased by $12 million year-over-year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.3% (non-GAAP). Management raised full-year 2025 guidance across all major metrics, including net sales of $486 million to $494 million and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $184 million to $187 million. The call delivered notable updates on margin expansion, acquisition integration, and end-market growth, offering visibility into Loar’s distinct competitive positioning and long-term earnings power.

Sales and margins surge at Loar Holdings in Q2 2025

From 2020 through 2025, EBITDA margin improved by 710 basis points, reflecting sustained execution of Loar’s productivity and pricing initiatives.

"Our gross profit margin for Q2 2025 increased by 480 basis points as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to the execution of our strategic value drivers, operating leverage, as well as a favorable sales mix. Our increase in net income of $9 million in Q2 2025 versus Q2 2024 is primarily due to higher operating income and lower interest. Adjusted EBITDA was up $12 million in Q2 2025 versus Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margins were a record 38.3% in Q2 2025 due to the execution of our strategic value drivers, operating leverage, and a favorable sales mix. This was partially offset by additional costs associated with being a public company, including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and additional organizational costs to support our reporting, governance, and control needs. We do not see a material increase in these types of costs going forward. We believe the run rate of these costs is fully reflected in our Q2 2025 results. From 2020 through 2025, we will have increased our EBITDA margin by 710 basis points. We achieved this growth through the following: operating leverage, winning new profitable business, executing on productivity initiatives, and from value-based pricing. In Q2 2025, our margins grew 220 basis points from Q2 2024 to a record 38.3%."

-- Glenn D'Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer

Sustained improvements in value-based pricing and cost discipline signal a structurally more profitable business model.

Accretive M&A strategy and robust pipeline drive long-term growth at Loar Holdings

Loar’s acquisition of Beadlight in the U.K. reflects its focus on proprietary, sole-source products providing cross-selling potential with existing customers. Pipeline acquisitions like Applied Avionics have yielded rapid value, with cited examples of revenue inflection post-integration.

"100% proprietary. And the way to think about sole source once your light is on, you're on. Okay? I'll say it that way. In terms of accretion, without our help without us doing anything. Beadlight would be accretive. Which is why I said it in the way I did. Right? With us getting putting our value drivers around Beadlight and supporting the team that's there. We believe it'll be, you know, Ian told me not to use this word, but I'm gonna use it anyway. Significantly, accretive. No. And this is about the one thing you said Kristine. Look, we look at businesses that we acquire not in terms of what's in the rearview mirror, but what we can do with it. Right? And I will tell you the £25 million and you are correct. That's what we paid. We'll look back two years, three years from now and go, my god. We got that cheap. That's how we look at businesses when we acquire it. No difference than applied avionics. Right? Everybody knows that. I can say it. And if you look at this quarter, you go through the 10-Q, they did over $15 million this quarter alone and we've owned that business for eleven months. Right? So for us, price is future-driven. Not in the rearview mirror. So Beadlight, I can say this now because we already purchased the business and the former owners are probably listening, but we bought it cheap."

-- Dirkson Charles, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman

A disciplined approach to valuation and a focus on proprietary integration capabilities suggest Loar’s deal-making strategy structurally enhances earnings potential rather than merely aggregating revenue.

Aftermarket and defense segments propel Loar Holdings while commercial OE volatility is contained

Defense sales surged 19% year-over-year, while commercial OEM performance remains robust despite indicated quarter-to-quarter shipment fluctuations.

"Our commercial aftermarket sales saw an increase of 13% in Q2 2025 versus Q2 2024. This is primarily driven by the continued strength in demand for commercial air travel. We continue to see strong commercial aftermarket bookings. Our total commercial OEM sales increased by 14% in Q2 2025 as compared to the prior year period. This increase was driven by higher sales across a significant portion of the platforms we supply. The increase of 19% in our defense sales was primarily due to strong demand across multiple platforms and an increase in market share as a result of new product launches. Defense sales continue to be lumpy given the nature of the ordering patterns of our end customers for our products."

-- Glenn D'Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer

Stable demand in Loar’s aftermarket portfolio and proprietary, sole-source product exposure buffer the firm against typical industry cyclicality, mitigating risks of inventory normalization or spending slowdowns at airlines and military customers.

Looking Ahead

Management raised 2025 guidance, projecting net sales of $486 million to $494 million, adjusted EBITDA of $184 million to $187 million, and adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 38% (all non-GAAP). Growth expectations for 2025 include high single-digit organic increases in commercial OEM, low double-digit growth in commercial aftermarket, and 17% to 20% growth in defense. Beadlight is expected to contribute mid-single-digit millions in sales in 2025 with breakeven EBITDA; significant margin and earnings accretion are anticipated in 2026 and beyond as synergies are realized. No explicit guidance was provided for the pending LMB Fans and Motors acquisition, which had not closed as of the August 13, 2025earnings call

