loanDepot (LDI) Price Target Increased by 26.05% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 26.05% from the prior estimate of $2.02 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in loanDepot. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 53.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.25%, an increase of 239.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.71% to 56,342K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,621K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 86.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 1,443.89% over the last quarter.

Wilshire Associates holds 5,525K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 13,700.33% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 2,758K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing a decrease of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 58.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,320K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 2,270K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares , representing a decrease of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 8.82% over the last quarter.

