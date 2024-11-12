News & Insights

Loadstar Capital Acquires Strategic Hotel Properties

November 12, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Loadstar Capital KK (JP:3482) has released an update.

Loadstar Capital K.K. has announced its decision to acquire three hotel properties located in Tokyo and Kanagawa. These acquisitions, which involve significant investment, are expected to have a minor impact on the company’s performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The properties include structures with various floors and modern construction.

