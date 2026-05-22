LMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $530.36, changing hands as high as $533.57 per share. Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMT's low point in its 52 week range is $410.11 per share, with $692 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $533.89. The LMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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