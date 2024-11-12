LM Funding America Announces Key Approvals and Elections

LM Funding America ( (LMFA) ) has shared an announcement.

LM Funding America, Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting where stockholders approved key proposals, including an Amended and Restated Incentive Plan to increase stock issuance and extend plan terms. Directors were elected, and the appointment of Malone Bailey, LLP as an accounting firm was ratified. Additionally, stockholders approved significant stock issuances under Nasdaq rules and executive compensation, reflecting active shareholder participation in strategic decisions.

