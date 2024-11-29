News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

November 29, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced that as of November 29, 2024, it has 60.6 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, an important figure for shareholders monitoring their investment stakes under regulatory guidelines. This update is crucial for investors navigating the financial regulations set by the Financial Conduct Authority.

