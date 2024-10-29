Lloyds Banking Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the purchase of over 56 million of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought back at prices ranging from 54.30 to 56.22 pence, with an average price of 55.15 pence. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

