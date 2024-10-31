News & Insights

Lloyds Banking Boosts Share Buyback Efforts

October 31, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group has strengthened its share buyback program, purchasing over 63 million of its own shares on October 31, 2024, at prices ranging from 53.10 to 54.28 pence each. This move is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to £2 billion in shares, with over 3.23 billion shares already bought back. The company plans to cancel these shares, effectively reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

